ANC for $26? Yep, score your own TaoTronics Wireless Headphones at 45% off

- Jan. 2nd 2020 1:09 pm ET

0
BesDio (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones (TT-BH047) for $26 Prime shipped when coupon code A5BGCPOW has been applied during checkout. That’s over 45% off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love active noise cancellation but can’t stomach the price that Sony and Bose charge, these headphones are certainly worth a look. Buyers are bound to enjoy 40mm drivers, 24-hour battery life, soft ear pads, and a headband that stretches up to 180-degrees without deforming. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Want to charge using a USB-C cable? Well, today’s savings allow you to scoop up Cable Matters’ USB-C to Micro USB offering for $7. It sports a braided design that aims to boost longevity. Over 600 Amazon reviewers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Looking for Beats? It just so happens that Powerbeats Pro are currently down to $200 at Amazon. The best part is that every color is available, allowing you to pick a suitable look that pairs nicely with your style.

TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones features:

  • Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: Cancels unwanted noise for full music immersion when travelling or commuting even in the most crowded environments.
  • Audiophile-Grade Sound: A finely tuned audio symphony pairs with an advanced CSR Bluetooth chip and dual large-aperture 40 mm drivers.

