At $70, Amazon has priced Tenda’s 3-Node 802.11ac Mesh System to sell

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh System (MW3) for $69.98 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within just $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This mesh system is ready to cover spacious homes up to 4,500-square feet in size. That’s because three nodes come in the box and each has support for 1,500-square feet. Once you’ve downloaded the Tenda Wi-Fi app, you’ll be able to manage SSID, set parental controls, and much more directly from your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars.

Pair your new mesh network with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch for $10 to add several ports wherever you need them. While Wi-Fi is certainly convenient there are times when plugging in results in higher reliability.

Another deal that may interest you from today is Rosewill’s 12-Outlet Power Strip at $15. Typically closer to $28, this deal is nearly 50% off and can defend your gear from 4,320J surges.

Tenda Nova Mesh System (MW3) features:

REAL MESH NETWORK: Supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical protocol 802.11s, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

HIGH USER CAPACITY & NO DEAD ZONES: A seamless Mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 60 devices simultaneously, with each node covering up to 1,500 sq. ft of living space to eliminate dead zones.

