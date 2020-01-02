VIZIO’s Crave Go Wi-Fi Speaker rocks SmartCast integration at $33 (Reg. $65)

- Jan. 2nd 2020 11:25 am ET

Get this deal
$65 $33
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker for $32.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $65, today’s offer is $5 under the previous price cut and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Sporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, this portable speaker is centered around an internal audio array equipped with a 75Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. It also integrates with VIZIO’s SmartCast ecosystem, offering multi-room playback when paired with the company’s soundbars or other speakers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those in the market for a more basic Bluetooth speaker will definitely want to consider the OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge but without many of the bells and whistles included in the featured deal. With over 43,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on VIZIO’s SmartCast Crave 360 multi-room speaker, which is now down to $49 in refurbished condition.

VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker features:

Experience dynamic sound on the go with this VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go speaker. The 75Hz to 20kHz frequency response provides efficient sound delivery, while the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity let you play music wirelessly. This VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go speaker features a convenient kickstand for stability, and the 6-hour battery life keeps the party moving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$65 $33

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Portable Bluetooth Speakers vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go