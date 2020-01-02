VIZIO’s Crave Go Wi-Fi Speaker rocks SmartCast integration at $33 (Reg. $65)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker for $32.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $65, today’s offer is $5 under the previous price cut and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Sporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, this portable speaker is centered around an internal audio array equipped with a 75Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. It also integrates with VIZIO’s SmartCast ecosystem, offering multi-room playback when paired with the company’s soundbars or other speakers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those in the market for a more basic Bluetooth speaker will definitely want to consider the OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge but without many of the bells and whistles included in the featured deal. With over 43,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on VIZIO’s SmartCast Crave 360 multi-room speaker, which is now down to $49 in refurbished condition.

VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go Wireless Speaker features:

Experience dynamic sound on the go with this VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go speaker. The 75Hz to 20kHz frequency response provides efficient sound delivery, while the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity let you play music wirelessly. This VIZIO SmartCast Crave Go speaker features a convenient kickstand for stability, and the 6-hour battery life keeps the party moving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!