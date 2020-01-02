WaterField is kicking off the new year with the introduction of its Mezzo Backpack. The leather and waxed canvas carrier is designed to accomodate all of your tech and gym clothes in a tapered, compact form-factor. Best of all, it goes up for pre-order today with some additional goodies thrown in and a regularly $49 Tech Pocket accessory organizer for free. Hit the jump for all the details.

WaterField Mezzo Backpack:

The WaterField Mezzo Backpack is described as a sophisticated, mid-sized backpack that can carry your laptop, tablet, tech accessories and even your gym clothes too. More specifically, the 12 x 8.75-inch tablet sleeve can handle your iPad Pro (11 & 12.9-inch) with a Smart Keyboard Folio, Surface Pro X/Pro 7/Go with a Type Cover or a Pixel Slate. On the laptop side of things, you’re looking at a 14.25 x 10-inch compartment that will handle up to 16-inches of MacBook, Surface Book/Laptop and more. But there’s also plenty more room for other daily carry inside the expandable front saddle pocket. There are also a pair of “deep side pockets” for essentials like a water bottles and umbrellas.

As usual, it was crafted locally at the WaterField workshop in San Francisco. You can opt for the 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon finish or the waxed canvas with black or brown full-grain leather accents. The rear and bottom foam padding keep the bag in shape and easily accessible while ergonomic shoulder straps feature breathable mesh padding.

Free Pre-order Extras

WaterField will sweeten the deal significantly with some additional goodies too. If you pre-order your Mezzo Backpack before January 10th, WaterField will throw in either a self-finding magnetic Fidlock clasp or a “performance-grade” paragliding buckle (pictured above). On top of that, the regularly $49 WaterField Tech Pocket is also being thrown in for free. This handy accessory organizer is made of ballistic nylon or brown canvas and is big enough to carry an iPad mini if you need it to.

The new WaterField Mezzo Backpack is available now for pre-order starting from $299 with all of the aforementioned extras. Shipping is scheduled to begin starting on January 16th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Once again WaterField has created another handcrafted carrier for all your Apple gear and more. While it might not have anything overly notable about it, at least the company is attempting to sweeten the deal with the add-ons. While not completely out of character for WaterField, the previously released leather 16-inch MacBook Briefcase didn’t include any extra goodies for pre-ordering. You’re looking at roughly $70 or so worth of extras with the Mezzo and the Tech Pocket is useful in or out of the backpack.

