Apple replaced the existing 15-inch laptop lineup today and WaterField just announced its new 16-inch MacBook Briefcase. The new high-end machines from Apple adds an additional 1-inch to the display as well as an enhanced audio system and keyboard, among other things. And WaterField is hoping to keep all of that safe and looking right while doing so with its new leather Executive Leather Laptop Briefcase. Already available to pre-order, you’ll want to head below for all the details.

If you’re looking to score Apple’s latest notebook, then WaterField’s 16-inch MacBook Briefcase is worth your attention. But just remember, we are already offering 9to5Toys readers an astounding $430+ off the latest machines right now, before they are even available. So don’t pay full price.

New 16-inch MacBook Briefcase:

Now on to the new Executive Leather Laptop Briefcase. While WaterField has certainly had the new 16-inch MacBook in mind when designing this new carrier, it will indeed work with smaller setups and older MacBooks/laptops as well.

Making use of full-grain American bison or cow hide, the new brief is designed to bring that old-world charm to a modern setup. These bags are cut from a single piece of leather as well, providing both a pebbled texture and the ability to develop a rich patina over time. Along with industrial-grade metal hardware, it also sports water-resistant zippers and a gold lining to make the contents more visible in low light situations.

Your iPad Pro Comes Along Too

A 16-inch MacBook compartment sits alongside a dedicated tablet slot (both with a “cashmere-like cushioning”), a discreet front pocket, 3 pen slots, and more. There are also 3 carrying options available with the new 16-inch MacBook Briefcase including leather handles, the removable shoulder strap, and a carry-on passthrough so you can safely rest it on your suitcase when traveling.

WaterField’s new Executive Leather Laptop Briefcase is available for pre-order right now at $449 shipped in brown or black leather. The 16-inch MacBook Briefcase is scheduled to begin shipping on December 6th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new 16-inch MacBook Briefcase is certainly gong to cost you. But it does have a fairly versatile and impressive feature set for your average leather briefcase. Not only can it fit all of Apple’s current generation MacBook Pros but its tablet pocket supports up to 12.9-inches of iPad Pro, as well. The ability to transition from a business carrier to a messenger bag-like experience and then again, as a handy travel bag that rests on your suitcase is also a particularly nice touch here.

