Apple’s $5 4K movie sale returns various genres to all-time low prices

- Jan. 3rd 2020 8:58 am ET

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh movie sale, this time focused on $5 4K titles at all-time low prices. You’d typically pay $10 for many of these listings with some going for as much as $20. Each of which will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

4K films on sale for $5 (Reg. $10+):

Ad Astra is also seeing its first discount to $9.99 from the regular $20 price tag. This is an all-time low and the only price drop we’ve seen so far.

Other notable $5 deals include:

In case you missed it on Tuesday, Apple’s end of the decade $30 movie bundle sale includes 10-films at discounted prices. This is a great way to load up your library with recent hits and old classics as we start the year.

