Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hyperforma, Thinkrolls, Chess Pro, more

- Jan. 3rd 2020 9:55 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Chess Pro, Thinkrolls Space, Thinkrolls Kings & Queens, We ARGH Pirates, Hyperforma, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: i Hike GPS : Topo Maps: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: We ARGH Pirates: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania Plus $20, SNK Collection $22, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ship Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spite & Malice HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Demon’s Rise: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & practice music: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $10 (Reg. $15)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard