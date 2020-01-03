Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania Plus $20, SNK Collection $22, more

Jan. 3rd 2020

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sonic Mania Plus on PS4 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the current best around. This version features all new game modes and characters as well as a variety of new zones from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and more. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

