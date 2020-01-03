Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania Plus $20, SNK Collection $22, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sonic Mania Plus on PS4 for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the current best around. This version features all new game modes and characters as well as a variety of new zones from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and more. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $34 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
