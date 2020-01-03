Save up to 75% on Dark Horse’s #1 comics from 2019 starting at under $1, more

- Jan. 3rd 2020 3:03 pm ET

Now that we’re into 2020, ComiXology is looking back at last year with its most recent sale that’s taking up to 75% off a selection of Dark Horse’s #1 reads from 2019. Prices start at under $1, with one standout falling to the first volume of Alien vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood at $0.99. Down from $4, today’s offer matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you’re a fan of science fiction, then odds are you’re one who already enjoys the world laid out by the Alien and Predator series. This book takes a deeper dive into the lore from the two iconic series and follows an adolescent girl and her younger brother as they try to survive aboard a luxury charter spaceship that’s crawling with Xenomorphs and Predators. Head below for more standouts from the Dark Horse sale and additional discounts.

Other standouts from the Dark Horse sale:

In the Marvel comics world, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Hawkeye reads starting under $1. Here you’ll be able to save on a variety of comics starring the bow and arrow-clad hero, including standalone stories as well as team-ups with the Avengers and more. Shop the entire selection of comics right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Alien vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood

If the Predators dont get you, the Alien will! Predators board a luxury charter spaceship, unleashing a path of terror and bloodshed. An adolescent girl and her younger ”brother” are the last to survive, and begin a cat-and-mouse chase with the attackers. They hope for an escape, but they haven’t counted on the Alien . . .

