Amazon is currently offering its latest eero mesh 802.11ac WiFi Router for $74.99 shipped. Down from $99, today’s offer is good for 24% in savings, marks the second-best discount we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Sporting 1,500-square feet of coverage, this access point is a great way to kickstart a mesh setup. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Amazon touts this router as being a notable option for those with 550Mb/s plans from their Internet service provider. Eero’s system also sports Alexa integration, TrueMesh technology, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 515 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get the eero mesh router integrated with all of the components in your setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

We’re also still seeing Tenda’s 3-Node 802.11ac Mesh System on sale for $70, which is a notable alternative to the lead deal if having a more well-known brand like eero powering your mesh Wi-Fi setup isn’t a must. For more discounts to upgrade your networking kit, be sure to swing by our guide.

eero mesh 802.11ac WiFi Router features:

The eero mesh WiFi router brings up to 1,500 sq. ft. of fast, reliable WiFi to your home. With eero and an Alexa device (not included) you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important. With cross-compatible hardware, you can add eero products as your needs change. Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

