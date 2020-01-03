Enkeeo’s 155Wh Portable Power Station hits lowest price yet at $69.50 ($40 off)

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $69.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code XM393OZ2 at checkout. Down from $110, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention and beats the previous Amazon all-time low by $1. Centered around this 155Wh battery are a variety of ports to take advantage of its on-the-go charging and power capabilities. There’s notably two AC outlets which can output a combined 100W, as well as three 2.4V USB ports, and more. This is a great option for ensuring that everything from your laptop to iPhone stay topped off, as well as powering gear that you’d find around a tailgate or campsite. Over 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Want a more affordable way to keep your iPhone refueled while enjoying some time off the grid? Then Enkeeo’s 28W Solar Panel Charger is worth a look, as this alternative enters with a $50 price tag and can easily keep your smartphone, tablet, or power bank charged up while out in the sun. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those who will need to bring more power with them on outdoor excursions are in luck, as right now we’re seeing Suaoki’s 400Wh Portable Power Station on sale from $239 ($100 off), plus more from $80.

Enkeeo 155Wh Portable Power Station features:

Enkeeo outdoor green power station charger provids a different way of power supply from traditional fuel generator which is lithium battery powered. With two US standard AC outlets, three USB ports, two DC jacks and 3 recharging ways function(wall outlet/solar panel/car charger), whether you’re out on an adventure or overnight camping, it back up your common electricity needs.

