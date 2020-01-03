Instant Pot’s Ace Blender cooks soups and makes smoothies for $45 (Reg. $99)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 12:41 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $99 $45
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender for $44.96 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is $54 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Amazon third-party sellers are starting at $56 right now for comparison and this offer is about $4 under the 2019 Black Friday price. Along with its 60-ounce jar and powerful 23,000 RPM motor, this model sports 8 preset blending programs. As the name suggests, half of those presets are hot blending programs for cooking/mixing soups, purées, rice milk and more. It also has manual blending speeds for all you pros out there too. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the hot blending capabilities here. But if you aren’t stuck to Instant Pot and don’t need your blender to also cook the dinner for you, there are other options out there. Just keep in mind, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked for a hot blender with a cooking feature.

But if it’s just for simple smoothies and the like, score a $30 Magic Bullet Blender instead. This 11-piece bundle has everything you need for your daily protein shake and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,100 Amazon customers.

We also have the Dash Mini Rice Cooker at 25% off today as well as this Multi-Cooker Toaster Oven with air frying for $60 (40% off). Everything else in our Home Goods Guide.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender:

The Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender is designed with 8 Smart One-Touch programs. With the Ace, preparing your favorite Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Dessert, Soy, Rice, Nut/Oat Milks, and Soup are as easy as pressing a button! Create homemade, Almond, Nut, Oat, Rice and Soy Beverages along with butters. Not only can you create unique beverages, you can prepare hot soups, purée vegetables and baby food all in one-pitcher. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $99 $45

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard