Instant Pot’s Ace Blender cooks soups and makes smoothies for $45 (Reg. $99)

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender for $44.96 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is $54 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Amazon third-party sellers are starting at $56 right now for comparison and this offer is about $4 under the 2019 Black Friday price. Along with its 60-ounce jar and powerful 23,000 RPM motor, this model sports 8 preset blending programs. As the name suggests, half of those presets are hot blending programs for cooking/mixing soups, purées, rice milk and more. It also has manual blending speeds for all you pros out there too. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the hot blending capabilities here. But if you aren’t stuck to Instant Pot and don’t need your blender to also cook the dinner for you, there are other options out there. Just keep in mind, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked for a hot blender with a cooking feature.

But if it’s just for simple smoothies and the like, score a $30 Magic Bullet Blender instead. This 11-piece bundle has everything you need for your daily protein shake and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,100 Amazon customers.

We also have the Dash Mini Rice Cooker at 25% off today as well as this Multi-Cooker Toaster Oven with air frying for $60 (40% off). Everything else in our Home Goods Guide.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender:

The Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender is designed with 8 Smart One-Touch programs. With the Ace, preparing your favorite Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Dessert, Soy, Rice, Nut/Oat Milks, and Soup are as easy as pressing a button! Create homemade, Almond, Nut, Oat, Rice and Soy Beverages along with butters. Not only can you create unique beverages, you can prepare hot soups, purée vegetables and baby food all in one-pitcher.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!