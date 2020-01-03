Save 20% on Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earphones at an Amazon low of $128

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $127.72 shipped. Having dropped from $160, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll still pay the list price of $199 directly from Klipsch and at B&H. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds themselves. Feature-wise, Klipsch T5 sports eight hours of battery life per charge, or up to 24 with the case. Patented oval ear tips are said to provide extra comfort as well as an excellent seal for noise isolation, and you’ll be sure to find the company’s usual audio fidelity. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If the more elegant case and other Klipsch features aren’t worth the more premium price, get in the true wireless audio game for less. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $40 at Amazon and feature water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20 hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Or for a sportier pair of earbuds, Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design as well and are now on sale for $200 in all colors ($50 off).

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

