Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with solid deals on its top 100 selling titles of 2019. We are looking at just about all of the most popular titles at slightly below $5 per year including Wired, Women’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, Esquire, Bon Appetit, and many more. Head below for all the details.

One standout from the sale would have to be Wired magazine at $4.95 per year with free shipping every month. Regularly as much as $25 per month, this is slightly below the current Amazon sale price and the best we can find. If you do plan on opting for the Amazon deal at $5 per year, just note that you’ll want to manually cancel that sub before it lapses to avoid having it renew at full price for the subsequent year. DiscountMags will never auto renew, for comparison.

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, you might want to avoid Road & Track as well as Car and Driver at $5 each. These titles tend to see even deeper deals outside of the weekend sales that put them down at $3 per year or so.

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

