Mainstays 28-inch tower fan is yours for $24 at Walmart (Reg. $30)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 5:39 pm ET

0
Walmart is offering the Mainstays 28-inch Tower Fan for $23.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Down from $30, similar models at Amazon go for at least that. While we’re in cooler weather right now, warmer seasons are on the horizon. This fan will become a crucial part of your workout routine as the weather gets warmer. Plus, with multiple speeds, you can easily set this perfect for any scenario. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those who are on a tighter budget, Honeywell’s TurboForce Fan is a great alternative. At around $15 Prime shipped, it’s it’ll give you three different fan speeds to suit your needs.

If you’re looking to purify your air, then this HEPA filter is a great option. It’s currently 50% off at Amazon right now, making it a must-have part of your air purification routine.

Mainstays 28-inch Tower Fan features:

Cool off during the warm summer days with the Mainstays 28″ Tower Fan. This item has oscillation, which cools a room evenly, and it includes a comfortable handle for portability and versatility. This three-speed tower fan gives you the option to make adjustments as needed for your comfort level. It has a sleek yet contemporary design that fits in with all types of home or office decor. It requires no tools to assemble, making it convenient when setting up. The Mainstays tower fan is lightweight, portable and versatile, which is convenient when transporting it from room to room

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
