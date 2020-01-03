Official Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex and Strategy Guides from $13

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokemon Sword and Shield: Official Galar Region Pokedex book for $13. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally $25, it has sold for closer to $20 at Amazon lately and is now at the all-time low of $17.50. Today’s deal is an additional $5 off and the best price we have ever tracked. As the name suggests, this is the official Pokedex for the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It contains detailed profiles of the Pokemon in that region including legendary and Gigantamax creatures, items, move sets and more. Rated 4+ stars. More Pokemon deals below.

The Pokedex is the best way to learn about the new Galar region and its inhabitants but our hands-on review will give you an even better idea of the game as a whole.

However, we also spotted some deals on the official strategy guide to help you on your journey or to add to your collection. The hardcover Pokemon Sword and Shield Official Galar Region Strategy Guide is down to $24.99 at GameStop right now while the standard edition paperback is listed at $14.99. Both of which ship free in orders over $35 and are at least $5 more on Amazon right now. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Another great option for showing off your Pokemon fandom is the official 2020 wall calendar. It is currently listed at $7.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and features full color artwork of your favorite characters from the franchise.

Oh and make sure you go take a closer look at the new adidas Pikachu Pokémon shoes too.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex:

Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Pokédex has details on the Pokémon you can encounter and catch in the Galar region. With entries spanning from your first partner Pokémon to mysterious and powerful Legendary Pokémon, you’ll discover what you need to know to build the team that’s right for you—where to find elusive Pokémon, the moves they can use, how to evolve them, and more. You’ll be prepared for whatever challenges you face!

