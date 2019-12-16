While we have seen a number of pop culture footwear collaborations this year, you’ll definitely want to check out the new adidas Pokémon shoes. This marks the second major crossover between the two brands in 2019, but it might be the first one you’ll actually want to wear. Head below for a closer look.

We are no stranger to gaming and pop culture crossover lineups around here. From Vans Nintendo shoes and Merrell x Dogfish Head Brewing Company boots to TOMS x Star Wars lineup, there are plenty of footwear options out there to accomodate your inner nerd. However today, it’s all about the new adidas x Pokémon Company crossover.

New adidas Pokémon Shoes

While the previous adidas Pokémon shoes were a little bit flashy — covered in pocket monster prints and bright yellow/blue embroidery (seen below) — the latest collaboration is a little bit more subdued and wearable. I for one had no problem with the previous Pikachu and Squirtle-themed kicks, but they were understandably a little bit flashy for all but the most ardent gamer geeks and Pokémon fans.

The previous adidas Pokémon shoes are seen above and today’s new pair is seen below.

8-bit Pikachu Advantages

This time around however, a minimalist approach and particularly tasteful hints of Pokémon iconography make for an extremely collectible and wearable pair of adidas. The all white design makes use of a low-cut, adidas Advantage silhouette with an 8-bit style Pikachu adorning the outside heel portion of the upper. The black heel tab features the simple “adidas” test logo while an understated Pokémon logo sits below the usual typography on the tongue.

For me, the standout design element here would have to be the multi-color interior lining. Covered in small sprites of orignal Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and others, it screams Pokémon while leaving the outside of the shoe looking a little bit more “adult” and minimalist.

No word from either brand on when the new adidas Pokémon shoes will hit the market, but we don’t expect them to last long when they do. In the meantime, browse through our Fashion Guide for deals on all things footwear and over to our full hands-on review of the latest Pokémon game right here. We are also tracking some notable Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessory deals from $7.50.

Source: Kotaku

