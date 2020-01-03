Let a robot take over the lawn with a WORX Landroid M Mower: $825 (Reg. $999)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 1:00 pm ET

$825
Amazon is offering the WORX WR140 Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $825.08 shipped. That’s about $175 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $25. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with 1/4 acre lawns in mind and is smart enough to take weather into account. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to trigger a trimming whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4/5 stars. Read our release coverage to learn more.

Not ready to hand this task off to a robot? The WORX 17-inch 40V Lawn Mower is $248 and makes for a great way to ditch gas in favor of battery-power. Bear in mind that this model tackles up to 1/8 of an acre per charge, making it an ideal solution for lawns about half the size of what the Landroid M model above can handle.

While we’re on the topic of home projects, don’t miss out on this Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit which is down to $229. It bundles popular tools like a drill and driver with circular and reciprocating saws, a work light, and more.

WORX Landroid M features:

  • Innovative fully automated robotic lawnmower learns about your lawn and suggests a schedule based on your lawn size. It’s easy to install & set up in just a few simple steps
  • Designed to mow up to ¼ of an acre. Cuts a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing your yard
  • Adjust mowing schedule and control Landroid remotely with the convenient mobile app

