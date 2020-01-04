RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair plummets to $99 (Reg. up to $220)

Walmart is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper-V Gaming Chair for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but there’s currently a 1-2 month shipping delay. That’s up to $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This Fortnite-branded chair is inspired by the official Skull Trooper skin found in the iconic battle royale game. It’s sturdy and ready to support 275-pounds. A high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest help to ensure you’ll be comfortable during long gaming sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and ICYMI, Fortnite recently gained support for couch co-op.

If you can live without Fortnite-specific branding, this BestOffice Chair is $49 and sports quite a few similarities. Take note that 25-pounds are shaved off of its capacity. This means there’s enough support for up to 250-pounds.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your current mouse? It just so happens that Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is down to $80 at Amazon, which is $20 off its typical rate and a match for the low there.

RESPAWN Fortnite Gaming Chair features:

The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest

Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed

Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest

The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

