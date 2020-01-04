RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair plummets to $99 (Reg. up to $220)

Walmart is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper-V Gaming Chair for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but there’s currently a 1-2 month shipping delay. That’s up to $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This Fortnite-branded chair is inspired by the official Skull Trooper skin found in the iconic battle royale game. It’s sturdy and ready to support 275-pounds. A high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest help to ensure you’ll be comfortable during long gaming sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and ICYMI, Fortnite recently gained support for couch co-op.
If you can live without Fortnite-specific branding, this BestOffice Chair is $49 and sports quite a few similarities. Take note that 25-pounds are shaved off of its capacity. This means there’s enough support for up to 250-pounds.
While you’re at it, why not upgrade your current mouse? It just so happens that Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is down to $80 at Amazon, which is $20 off its typical rate and a match for the low there.
RESPAWN Fortnite Gaming Chair features:
- The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest
- Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed
- Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest
- The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!