RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair plummets to $99 (Reg. up to $220)

- Jan. 4th 2020 9:53 am ET

$99
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Walmart is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper-V Gaming Chair for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but there’s currently a 1-2 month shipping delay. That’s up to $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This Fortnite-branded chair is inspired by the official Skull Trooper skin found in the iconic battle royale game. It’s sturdy and ready to support 275-pounds. A high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest help to ensure you’ll be comfortable during long gaming sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and ICYMI, Fortnite recently gained support for couch co-op.

If you can live without Fortnite-specific branding, this BestOffice Chair is $49 and sports quite a few similarities. Take note that 25-pounds are shaved off of its capacity. This means there’s enough support for up to 250-pounds.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your current mouse? It just so happens that Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is down to $80 at Amazon, which is $20 off its typical rate and a match for the low there.

RESPAWN Fortnite Gaming Chair features:

  • The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest
  • Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed
  • Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest
  • The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Respawn

About the Author