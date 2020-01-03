Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is down to $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed by 11 days. Skip the wait when ordering from Best Buy at the same price. Today’s deal is about $20 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This mouse delivers 35-hours of wireless usage even with default LightSync RGB lighting enabled. It’s even able to charge wirelessly using the Power Play Wireless Charging System. Owners can adjust sensitivity to their liking with support that ranges from 100-16,000 DPI. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While it may not be Logitech-branded, Razer’s Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers similar features for $50. Users will enjoy a high-precision 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB, and more. Take note that this model is not capable of charging wirelessly. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 750 Amazon shoppers.

Want to use a Mac as a monitor for your console? Have a look at the deal we found on Elgato’s HD60 S+ USB-C capture card. It supports 4K and HDR10 passthrough and can even capture UHD footage, paving the way for you to stream your own gameplay. It’s down to $170, which is $30 off the typical rate.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Mouse features:

Hero 16K sensor: our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400+ IPS, and 100-16,000 max DPI sensitivity — Plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration, and 10x power efficiency of previous Gen. Cable length is 1.80 meter

Light speed wireless: pro-level responsiveness and connectivity for long lasting, high performance game play — with a weight of 95 g and battery life for up to 35 hours of continuous play with default light Sync RGB lighting.

Power play wireless charging: never worry about your battery life again. Add the power play wireless charging system to keep G703 and other compatible g mice charged while at rest and at play.

