Twelve South CaddySack organizes your cables in style, now $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Twelve South CaddySack Travel Tote for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly sells for $60 direct from Twelve South and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a few extra Nite Ize Gear Ties and keep things tidy at home too. I love these bendable ties that are perfect for keeping cables and other things in order.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to reach for a Cocoon GRID-IT! accessory organizer. The smaller 8- x 9-inch model sells for around $10 at Amazon, making it an easy way to keep cables and other travel must-haves in order while on the road.

Twelve South CaddySack features:

CaddySack is a genuine leather travel organizer for your most important laptop tools

All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords

CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables

Dedicated secure storage for MacBook Power Adapter and charging cable

