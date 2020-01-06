Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hello Neighbor, Oxford English Dictionary, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek, United States of America Map, Oxford English Dictionary, Spanish Translator, Nizo, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Amount – Unit Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: German Dictionary Translator +: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Oxford English Dictionary 2018: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Across Crossword Trainer: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Pro Movie Maker + Video Editor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpellbookMaster: $4 (Reg. $8)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: i Hike GPS : Topo Maps: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: We ARGH Pirates: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

