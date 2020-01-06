Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers drop to under $82 at Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers for $81.70 shipped. Down from its $99 going rate, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is only bested by a drop to $79 back in July. If you got a new computer over the holidays, but aren’t super impressed with its speakers, this is a great way to upgrade at nearly 20% off. Bose is one of the biggest names in the speaker business, offering high-quality audio all around. You’ll get aux and computer inputs here, making sure that you can plug in multiple devices simply. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Bose namesake and opt for AmazonBasics’ computer speakers at around $25 to save some serious cash. While these likely won’t sound quite as good as the Bose featured in today’s lead deal, it’s still a solid upgrade from your built-in speakers.

For wireless audio, check out the Logitech Z537 speaker system. We went hands-on with this Bluetooth-enabled 2.1-channel setup and found that it “gives your Mac the audio it deserves.”

Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers features:

High-quality audio performance, with clear sound at any volume. Use the auxiliary input to bring Bose performance to another audio source such as your iPhone or iPad. Upgrade your sound-and your experience-with Bose Companion 2 Series III speakers

High-quality audio performance, with clear sound at any volume

Play an additional device-just connect to the auxiliary input

Volume control/headphone jack on front of right speaker

