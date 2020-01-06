Edit and convert PDFs with award-winning Mac app, PDF Expert, for $30 (Orig. $80)

PDFs have become the go-to file type when sharing a large files comprised of text and images. However, PDFs are also a nightmare to fix small overlooked spelling, grammar, and image mistakes. PDF Expert for Mac makes it easy to quickly edit and even convert PDF files. Grab this Mac App Store award-winner for $29.99 (Orig. $79.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Compared to other PDF editors like Acrobat, PDF Expert provides users with all of the important features without sacrificing speed. One of PDF Expert’s advanced features is its reading experience. Users are able to select pre-built layouts to allow for quick scrolling and keyword searches when dealing with large PDF files.

In addition, PDF Expert allows users to annotate text which extends to highlighting text, adding notes, filling out forms, and even signing documents.

The edit feature is another key tool that allows users to easily and quickly fix typos, adjust images, update links, and reduce files sizes.

Lastly, PDF Expert allows users to tailor documents to merge multiple files, add blank pages, and delete pages.

Get PDF Expert for Mac today for $29.99 which is 62% off the original price.

