CES 2020 is delivering plenty of new releases this morning, and now we’re turning our attention to mophie. The popular smartphone accessory-maker is today unveiling a new combination Qi wireless charger that goes beyond anything we’ve seen from the brand before. The mophie powerstation go arrives with enough juice to fully jumpstart “any SUV or full-sized car,” alongside the usual wireless charging features and integrated USB ports. Head below for full details and pricing.

mophie powerstation go arrives at CES 2020

The latest from mophie is powered by a 44400MWH battery, which can handle a wide range of tasks with that much juice behind it. On top, you’ll find a Qi wireless charger that can power devices at speeds up to 10W. On the side is an AC outlet alongside two USB-A ports. Sadly, mophie has skipped any inclusion of USB-C this time around, which is pretty incredible for 2020.

mophie includes mini “spark-proof” jumper cables with purchase, which is the defining feature here. If you’re still rocking a traditional ICE vehicle and haven’t jumped to electric yet, then the mophie powerstation go might be worth your attention. It is available today over at mophie for $159.95, which is a healthy jump in price from comparable options available on the market today.

