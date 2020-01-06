Ring has taken to CES 2020 to detail its latest products, including six new security-minded accessories designed to help users feel safer at home. Alongside a new gate monitor are Alexa-enabled smart light bulbs and outdoor lighting. Its been a rather tumultuous few weeks for Ring following reports of questionable security practices, so today’s showing at CES 2020 is all the more important for Amazon’s security subsidiary. Head below for additional details.

Ring Access Controller Pro handles gate access

Ring is looking to beef up gated-access properties and neighborhoods with its new Access Controller Pro. Available today for $299, this wall-mounted control panel pairs with existing Ring cameras to keep an eye on deliveries, visitors, and more attempting to gain entry to your property. It also pairs with Key by Amazon, which allows access to Amazon delivery partners as part of the online giant’s larger-scale shipping program.

Lighting from Ring takes center stage at CES 2020

Headlining Ring’s non-security offerings at CES are a handful of smart lights, including an A19 bulb and a smaller PAR 38 model. These lights will not ship until April, but mark an essential expansion for Ring, which has previously only offered larger floodlights. Ring will take on Hue in a category that’s been dominated by the incumbent for some time. Pricing is expected ahead of spring availability later this year.

Also on the lighting side of things is a trio of solar-powered offerings from Ring. The new solar floodlight offers a motion-activated design that pushes a combined 1300-Lumens with a 45-foot maximum detection range. Ring is also introducing a solar-powered step light and path light as part of today’s CES 2020 news. Much like the announcements above, availability is slated for later this year. Pricing is expected closer to its ship date on April 1st.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each product:

Ring Solar Floodlight – Motion-activated smart light perfect for illuminating the driveway, yard, and walkways. The device features a combined 1,300 lumens, 45-foot maximum motion detection range, as well as adjustable mounts and settings.

Ring Solar Steplight – Motion-activated safety light that can illuminate stairs, decks, and porches for brightened security where you need it most. When connected to the Ring Bridge, users can adjust brightness, motion sensitivity, and create custom light schedules, including dusk to dawn glow for continuous light that brightens when motion is detected.

Ring Solar Pathlight – Motion-activated smart light for walkways, driveways, and other high-traffic areas. Like the Ring Solar Steplight, when connected to the Ring Bridge, users can adjust brightness, motion sensitivity, and create custom light schedules, including dusk to dawn glow for continuous light that brightens when motion is detected.

