Skagen Falster 2 puts Google Wear OS on your wrist: $149 at Amazon (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $149 shipped. That’s $51+ off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. With Apple and Google responsible for the two dominant smartwatch operating systems, it’s often wise to pick a model that runs one of the two. Falster 2 uses Google Wear OS which takes things a bit further than Apple Watch with support for both Android and iOS. This Skagen smartwatch features a 40mm design that’s quite compact when compared with many of its competitors. When it comes to features, users will gain heart rate tracking, Google Pay, Assistant, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Oh, and ICYMI, the next-generation Falster 3 leaked a few days back. It seems to have a $295 price point though, making today’s deal a much more affordable way to go. Continue reading to find more Skagen Falster 2 models on sale.

More Falster 2 models on sale:

Dramatically lower costs when opting for Amazfit Bip at $68. This alternative sports smartphone notification support, built-in GPS, and 30-day battery life. It resembles Apple Watch in many ways, delivering a similar look while clocking in at a fraction of the price.

Considering the fact that smartwatches typically serve as a smartphone add-on, why not check out all of the other accessories we’ve rounded up today. There you’ll find everything from chargers to Twelve South CaddyShack, and more.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

