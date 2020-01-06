Royole hit the CES 2020 show floor with its new touch display smart speaker. While we have seen a couple of screen-laden speaker combos like the Echo Show 8 or the Lenovo Smart Display 7, the wraparound, curved display on the new Royole Mirage Smart Speaker, is something else entirely. You’ll find some visuals and more details down below.

New Touch Display Smart Speaker

Royole — a company best known for its flexible screen technology and smart notebooks — is introducing its new Mirage Smart Speaker at CES 2020. The cylindrical shape is reminiscent of those UE MEGABOOM or the JBL Flip Bluetooth speakers, but with a couple of particularly notable differentiating factors. That being what is described as a “fully flexible” 8-inch AMOLED display. The touch screen appears to be wrapped around the entire body of the device.

Wraparound display

At this point, it is hard to say precisely how Royole plans on using the screen. It can provide essential data like the time, date, and even local weather, but here’s to hoping the integration is much deeper than that. This is a touch screen after all, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to offer users virtual/contextual controls for playback and the like. The press images also show off what looks to be screensaver style art, which could point at some exciting visualization possibilities that might include some customization options or beat syncing.

And even a camera?

The new touch display smart speaker features Amazon Alexa via a pair of built-in microphones and curiously, a 5MP camera. It’s hard to say what the camera is actually for at this point, but there will be a mute switch to disable it entirely.

Could there be FaceTime-like integration here? Or maybe just some gimmicky features that allow you to include the photos from the on-board camera as part of your visualization preferences?

We aren’t sure yet exactly, but with some somewhat unique features and a lofty $899 price tag in tow, not much is out of the question here. We know it will house three full-range drivers and a bass radiator, but at this price, we are going to need significantly more information on the audio side of things too.

Set to kick off tomorrow officially, CES 2020 has already unveiled some impressive new tech from Samsung, LG, Amazon, HyperX, and much more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys all week long for the most exciting new gear out of Last Vegas.

Source: The Verge

