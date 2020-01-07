Acer is making waves at CES 2020, announcing a plethora of new devices. From AMD Ryzen 4000-powered laptops to 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitors and more, they’ve announced it all. You’ll find all of Acer’s CES 2020 announcements below, including the soon-to-be-available Thronos Air gaming chair that clocks in at $14,000.

ConceptD 7 Ezel Convertible Workstations

The ConceptD 7 Ezel is a series of convertible RTX-powered laptops that let creators “design and share their ideas with a color-accurate UHD touch screen display.” The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro offers up to an Intel Xeon processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics card, and ECC memory. The regular ConceptD 7 Ezel is perfect for those who need some decent power to get through the day. Packing up to Intel’s H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, 32GB of RAM< and up to 2TB NVMe SSDs.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel is built for the videographer and photographer who have a moderate to heavy workflow on-the-go, while the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro is built for maximum power. Truthfully, most will be okay with the standard ConceptD 7 Ezel, while the Pro will be reserved only for the heaviest of 3D rendering or videography workflows.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel will retail for $2,699 and be available in June 2020. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro will run $3,099 and will be available in July 2020.

Acer Predator monitors

Acer’s Predator monitors are among the best for high-end gaming setups. With killer and crazy features, these monitors are envied by many gamers.

Predator X32

The Predator X32 is Acer’s latest offering NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate to deliver the “smoothest possible gameplay.” Users will net 1,152 zone local dimming with a resolution of 3840×2160 and up to a 1440 nit brightness. It’s VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certified and “delivers astonishingly vibrant visuals.” With a 10-bit colorspace, it is 99% AdobeRGB and 89.5% Rec2020, making this a great monitor for gamers or content creators alike.

The Predator X32 also packs a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for those who need HFR for intense gameplay. On the rear, there are three HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and four USB 3.0 ports.

The Predator X32 Gaming Monitor will retail for $3,599 and will be available in Q2 2020.

Predator CG552K

This is the big boy, folks. The XG552K offers a 55-inch 3840×2160 OLED display that supports up to 400 nits of brightness. It has a 98.5% DCI-P3 and supports variable refresh rate over HDMI. Both Adaptive-Sync and G-SYNC are present here, offering up to 120Hz.

There’s a light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness and optimizes content based on the room’s light level, and the proximity sensor wakes up the display when you walk into the room. Three HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port are present the back. Plus, there’s two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 there for hooking up peripherals. Dual 10W speakers and a customizable light strip ensure this monitor is built to perform.

The Predator CG552K Gaming Monitor will retail for $2,999 and will be available in Q2 2020.

Predator X38

The Predator X38 is a 37.5-inch 3840×1600 curved UltraWide display that offers a 2300R curvature. This lets you see more of the display in your natural viewing angle, and thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll enjoy a tear-free gaming experience. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified makes sure that you’ll enjoy content of all sorts. The 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage makes this monitor great for gamers and content creators. The 175Hz refresh rate (on overclock) makes sure that content is utterly smooth on this monitor, which is made possible by HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 alongside four USB 3.0 ports.

The Predator X38 Gaming Monitor will retail for $2,399 and will be available in April 2020.

Spin 3 and Spin 5 Laptops

Acer’s latest Spin series laptops are powered by Intel’s 10th generation processors, pack Wi-Fi 6, and offers USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. The Spin 5 packs a 13.5-inch 2K touch display with up to 15 hours of battery life. Thanks to the fast-charging Active Stylus and Wacom AES 1.0 technology, these computers are perfect for creatives. The Spin 3 is similar to the 5 but packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display with up to 12-hours of battery and sports fast-charging.

The Acer Spin 3 will retail from $699 and will be available in April 2020. The Acer Spin 5 will retail from $899 and be available in June 2020.

B250i Projector

The B250i is a portable LED projector with “Studio Sound” thanks to Waves Maxx Audio and TrueHarmony technology. The two 5-watt speakers offer passive radiators, giving you an immersive experience no matter where you go.

Sporting autofocus and a 1,000-lumen brightness, this projector is ready to rock. Plus, it’s 100% plug-and-play with multiple wireless and wired connectivity options. Weighing in at 1450 grams, this projector measures 205mm x 204mm x 78mm, meaning that it’s portable enough to throw in just about any backpack or bag.

Acer’s B250i projector sports a true 1080p resolution and supports 120% of the Rec709 color space. Plus, the LEDs are built to last up to 30,000 hours, which gives you around 1,250 days worth of playback. On the rear of this projector, you’ll find USB-C (for display and charging) and USB-A. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi for Android and iOS, alongside HDMI for standard connections.

The Acer B205i Projector will retail for $699 and be available in April 2020.

TravelMate P6 and P2 Laptops

The TravelMate series from Acer offer a “durable and thin notebook for mobile professionals.” You’ll find up to Intel 10th generation i7 processors here, and these laptops are built to withstand MIL-STD 810G U.S. military-grade standards. The TravelMate P6 was co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena program, offering up to 23-hours of battery life.

The P6 really steals the show here, weighing just 2.4 pounds and measuring only 0.6-inches, this laptop is built to perform. It can be charged to 50% in less than 45 minutes and offers eSIM 4G LTE connectivity, so you’re always ready to go. It’s even certified for Microsoft Teams, providing “crystal-clear video conferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5-feet away.”

Whether you need to edit documents, massive spreadsheets, or handle 3D rendering on a construction site, the TravelMate P6 offers an i7 processor, up to 24GB of RAM, NVIDIA’s GeForce MX250 graphics card, and up to 1TB of NVMe storage.

The TravelMate P2 is like its big brother but isn’t quite as spec-heavy. It sports eSIM/Nano-SIM 4K connectivity and packs up to 13-hours of battery life. While still maintaining MIL-STD 810G compliance, this laptop takes things down a notch in the graphics department. Offering up to i7 processors, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD or 512GB NVMe SSD, the TravelMate P2 knocks things down to the NVIDIA GeForce MX230 graphics card.

The Acer TravelMate P6 will retail from $1,149.99 and will be available in February 2020. The TravelMate P2 will start at $699.99 and be available in February as well.

Swift 3 (Intel and AMD)

Acer’s Swift 3 are two all-new “ultraslow notebooks” in the Swift series. Offering the latest generation processors, the Swift 3 packs either Intel’s 10th generation i7 or AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 4700 processor, all in a package that’s less than 2.6 pounds.

The Swift 3 was also co-engineered with Intel (the i7 variant) as part of the Project Athena program. The Intel-based model offers a 13.5-inch display and measures just 0.63-inches, giving you an ultraportable machine. With an 83.65% screen-to-body ratio, the display offers a 3:2 aspect ratio. Plus, it supports 100% of the sRGB colorspace, making sure that this is a great mobile device for content creators. The battery is built to last up to 16 hours, and a 30-minute charge nets four hours of use. The Swift 3 Intel offers Windows Hello, USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and Wi-Fi 6.

The AMD-based Swift 3 weighs the same and measure the same, making it a super portable machine. Shipping with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, you’ll also net Wi-Fi 6 here. Windows Hello is also present on the AMD-based Swift 3, and Wake on Voice lets you use Cortana even when the display is off.

The Acer Swift 3 Intel will retail from $599 and be available in May 2020. The Acer Swift 3 AMD will retail from $699 and be available in March 2020.

Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

This has to be one of the most outrageous yet amazing announcements that I’ve seen from CES, outside of Sony making a car. The Thronos Air gaming chair is Acer’s latest in the category, and is the “perfect gaming cave for hard-core enthusiasts.” Its modular, adjustable, and customizable. The U.S. version of this chair ships with three 27-inch monitors, providing the maximum immersion possible into your favorite titles.

The Acer Thronos Air gaming chair will retail at $13,999 and be available in March 2020.

