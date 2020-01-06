RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit offers multiple batteries, more for $199 (33% off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V 5-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $300 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen. There’s roughly $500 worth of value here if every item is totaled up at its original price. Home Depot includes five tools here, including a drill, two saws, a brad nailer, and a flashlight. You’ll also get two 18-Volt ONE+ compact lithium-ion batteries, which are compatible with the rest of RYOBI’s tool lineup. This bundle is great for tackling winter DIY projects and includes everything you need to get started. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 45-piece Drill Bit Set for $17. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

While we’re on the subject of tools, Lowe’s is still offering the Kobalt 227-piece mechanic tool set for $99. This was one of our most popular deals of the weekend and it’s sure to not last much longer. Get all of the details right here.

RYOBI 5-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI presents the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit with Brad Nailer, an online-only Special Buy available while supplies last. This combo kit provides the essential tools for your DIY needs, including a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, worklight and an AirStrike 18-Gauge brad nailer. It also includes two 18-Volt ONE+ Compact Lithium-Ion batteries and a dual chemistry charger, which charges included batteries in as little as one hour. Best of all, like every RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ blue or green tool, the tools in this combo kit work with any 18-Volt ONE+ battery.

