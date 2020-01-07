Fitbit Charge 3 returns to an Amazon low of $100 (Save $40)

- Jan. 7th 2020 5:00 pm ET

$100
0

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker for $99.95 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re not into the idea of a full-blown smartwatch, Fitbit Charge 3 may offer an adequate compromise. Buyers will score up to 7-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate tracking, calorie burn measurements, and much more. Unlike Apple Watch, sleep tracking is built-in and it produces light, deep, and REM sleep stage results. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you are willing to ditch the Fitbit brand, the AmazFit Bip offers an Apple Watch-like appearance for $68. There are three colorways to pick from but my favorite is Cinnabar Red. Oh, and did you see that a Product (RED) Apple Watch may soon be available?

Another option worthy of a look is Skagen’s Falster 2. It dropped to $149 yesterday and the deal is still live. This stylish smartwatch runs Google Wear OS, ensuring compatibility with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker features:

  • Better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate & more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days
  • Choose from 15 plus exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal, and get real time stats during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
fitbit

fitbit
Wearable

About the Author