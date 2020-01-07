Fitbit Charge 3 returns to an Amazon low of $100 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker for $99.95 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re not into the idea of a full-blown smartwatch, Fitbit Charge 3 may offer an adequate compromise. Buyers will score up to 7-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate tracking, calorie burn measurements, and much more. Unlike Apple Watch, sleep tracking is built-in and it produces light, deep, and REM sleep stage results. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you are willing to ditch the Fitbit brand, the AmazFit Bip offers an Apple Watch-like appearance for $68. There are three colorways to pick from but my favorite is Cinnabar Red. Oh, and did you see that a Product (RED) Apple Watch may soon be available?

Another option worthy of a look is Skagen’s Falster 2. It dropped to $149 yesterday and the deal is still live. This stylish smartwatch runs Google Wear OS, ensuring compatibility with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker features:

Better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate & more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days

Choose from 15 plus exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal, and get real time stats during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better

