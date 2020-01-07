Get two battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cams for $70 each, a savings of 30%

Altatac via Rakuten is offering a 2-pack of the Battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam for $139.99 shipped with the code ALT9B at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from the normal $200 going rate for buying two, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically for two. Offering up a battery-powered design, each camera is built to go around six months to a year before it needs to recharge. Plus, with Live View, you can easily check on the cameras anywhere, any time. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Yi Home Camera. It’s around $23 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers a similar 1080p feed to today’s lead deal. However, it’s not designed to be used outdoors, like the Ring Stick Up Cam is.

Looking for other great deals? Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide for even more like you find here today. Whether it’s a smart plug, light bulb, or anything else IoT, we’ll have it in our guide which is updated daily.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Add a Ring Protect Basic Plan for $3/month and record all your videos, review what you missed for up 60 days, and share videos with friends, family, neighbors and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!