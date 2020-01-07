Get two battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cams for $70 each, a savings of 30%

- Jan. 7th 2020 6:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $140
0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering a 2-pack of the Battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam for $139.99 shipped with the code ALT9B at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from the normal $200 going rate for buying two, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically for two. Offering up a battery-powered design, each camera is built to go around six months to a year before it needs to recharge. Plus, with Live View, you can easily check on the cameras anywhere, any time. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Yi Home Camera. It’s around $23 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers a similar 1080p feed to today’s lead deal. However, it’s not designed to be used outdoors, like the Ring Stick Up Cam is.

Looking for other great deals? Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide for even more like you find here today. Whether it’s a smart plug, light bulb, or anything else IoT, we’ll have it in our guide which is updated daily.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

  • See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.
  • With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
  • Add a Ring Protect Basic Plan for $3/month and record all your videos, review what you missed for up 60 days, and share videos with friends, family, neighbors and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $140
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Smart Home Rakuten Ring

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide