Seagate’s hybrid 2TB FireCuda SSHD holds a lot of PS4 games at $60 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2.5-inch 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s up to $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you climbed aboard the PS4-train when it debuted, you may be stuck with a measly 500GBs of storage. This offer allows you to quadruple storage while also giving speeds a boost thanks to a hybrid design that combines solid state technology with a conventional hard drive. I upgraded my PS4 to this drive a while back and was relieved to say goodbye to frequent storage woes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Chances are the drive above will serve as a replacement for another. Since it’d be a shame to waste useable storage, consider grabbing Cable Matters’ USB-C HDD Enclosure for $22. Your old drive will be housed in aluminum, giving it a high-end look and feel.

Since we touched on gaming a bit here, you may be interested in Alienware’s Concept UFO Windows gaming PC. This futuristic device takes cues from Nintendo Switch and aims to put a powerful game-focused computer in your hands.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

