Sunbeam’s Heated Mattress Pads keep you toasty all night from $36 (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad (Full-size) for $36.14 shipped. Regularly $55 or more, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. This particular size and model is on sale for $48 at Walmart right now. Perfect for some extra warmth during the winter months, this machine-washable and dryer safe pad slides right on to your mattress and eliminates having to climb into a cold bed ever again. It has a 145 thread count, 10 adjustable heat settings and a 10-hour automatic shut-off timer for safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for a solid deal on the queen-sized model.

Amazon also has the queen-size Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad on sale for $46.38 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and slightly below Walmart’s current $50 sale price. This model carries the same impressive ratings as today’s lead deal.

However, if you don’t need a heated blanket or just don’t like the idea of having something plugged in all night, one of these basic fleece blankets might do the trick. The Bedsure Fleece Luxury Bed Blanket starts from $16 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 13,000 Amazon customers. Just make sure you browse through our picks for the best blankets to keep you toasty indoors this winter from $34.

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad:

100% Polyester

145 Thread Count

EasySet Pro Controller with 10 heat settings and 10-hour auto-off function

ThermoFine® technology senses and adjusts to deliver consistent warmth while you sleep.

Machine washable and dryer safe.

Never climb into a cold bed again

