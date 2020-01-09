Just ahead of NAMM 2020, Numark is unveiling one of the more affordable DJ controllers out there. The new DJ2GO2 Touch comes with most of the staple DJ rig features in a “portable, pocket-sized” form factor and an incredibly enticing price tag. Whether you’re in the market for a lightweight setup you can easily haul from gig-to-gig or are just getting started on the decks, you’ll want to take a closer look at the DJ2GO2 Touch down below the fold.

One of the most affordable DJ controllers

The new Touch model is among Numark’s most affordable DJ controllers. It is a direct successor to the first generation DJ2GO2 that launched in 2017 with a refreshed design and some technical enhancements in tow.

Firstly let’s take a look at the physical controls on the DJ2GO2 Touch. You’re looking at upgraded touch-capacitive jog wheels, a built-in sound card, the usual set of 1/8-inch outputs (mains and headphones), and access to must-have DJing features like hot cues, looping, and more. You’ll also find staples like physical song navigation controls alongside channel and master gain pots.

DJ2GO2 Touch goes capacitive

The capacitive touch wheels are ideal for scratching with the included copy of Serato DJ Lite. This starter version of the popular DJ app comes with some beginner audio and tutorials to get you going while being entirely eligible for upgrades to Serato DJ Pro when you’re ready to leap to the full thing. While it might be one of the more affordable DJ controllers out there, it does support standard MIDI mapping for use with other DJ apps and custom assignments.

With Serato DJ Lite, DJ2GO2 Touch will have easy access to both Tidal and Soundcloud for sourcing audio on both Mac and PC, although you can just as easily create your own sets by grabbing tracks from other sources as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Numark DJ2GO2 Touch Pocket DJ controller is already available for pre-order ahead of NAMM 2020 later this month. It is listed at $79 on Amazon right now with a January 14th release date. That’s the same price the previous generation model launched at (currently down to $59) and is among the most affordable DJ controllers on the market. Save the old model and this $70 Hercules option; this is about as inexpensive as it gets for a brand name product.

