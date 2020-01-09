Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor drops to $350 ($100 off), more from $142

Amazon is currently offering the Alienware 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor (AW2720HF) for $349.99 shipped. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer saves you $100, is $30 under the previous price drop, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate, Alienware’s gaming monitor rocks the brand’s usual aesthetic cues like AlienFX, a fully customizable lighting system for bringing dynamic lighting effects, to your battlestation. The 27-inch panel provides enough screen real estate for getting work done while still catering to the more manageable size preferred by completive gamers. Not only will you find dual HDMI and a single DisplayPort input, but there’s also a four-port USB 3.0 hub built-in here as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we spotted the Acer 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $141.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you $58, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Armed with a 23.6-inch display, this monitor pairs 1080p image quality with a 144Hz refresh rate. These may not be mind-blowing stats, but this monitor’s feature set makes it alluring for budget-conscious shoppers. Rated 4/5 stars from 770 customers.

This week at CES, Alienware also mixed up its usual gaming roster with a new concept UFO device which pairs its PC knowhow with a Nintendo Switch-like design. Check out the unique gaming machine right here.

Alienware 27-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Introducing the new, ultra-fast Alienware 27 Gaming monitor. Clocking in at a 240Hz native refresh rate and a true 1ms response time (with Overdrive in extreme mode), This monitor lets you see faster. With the speed and image quality of the Alienware 27 Gaming monitor, dominate the gaming world with your honed split-second reactions that let you best your opponent with a lightning-fast no-scope before they even know you’re there. Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!