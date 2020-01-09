Anker’s $11 Soundcore Ace Bluetooth Speaker has 6-hour battery life (40% off)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering the Anker Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $10.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact speaker features 6-hours of battery life alongside a detachable strap that lets you easily hang it up somewhere for better audio coverage. There’s even a built-in microphone for taking phone calls. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update 1/9 @ 2:15 PM: A4C is offering the JBL Link 300 Assistant-enabled Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $250 list price at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by $20 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Since Soundcore Ace sports a microSD slot, you may want to use some of today’s savings on this Kingston 8GB Card for $4. This way you’ll be able to toss some files on there and always have them ready to queue up when your phone’s battery has died.

Oh, and while we’re talking Anker, did you see its new PowerHouse 100? Believer it or not, you’ll be able to top off a MacBook Pro, making this battery an excellent travel companion. Read all about it here.

Anker Soundcore Ace features:

Powerful Sound: Enjoy size-defying sound from a speaker so small you can comfortably hold it in your hand.

Extended Playtime: The built-in rechargeable Li-on battery delivers up to 6 hours of continuous music.

Detachable Strap: Hang on bicycles, your backpack, or anything else you can imagine and bring your music with you.

