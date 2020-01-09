Anker has unveiled a new PowerHouse portable generator as part of its CES 2020 efforts this week. The new PowerHouse 100 battery offers multiple USB-A and C ports, alongside a built-in flashlight, and support for the brand’s PowerPort solar accessories. Most importantly, it departs from the larger boxy design of Anker’s portable generators for an airplane-friendly footprint that’s safe for travel. You can find additional features, pricing, and more down below.
Anker PowerHouse 100 delivers a travel-friendly design
Anker has long dominated the third-party smartphone accessory market thanks to its constantly-evolving inventory of chargers, cables, and more. The latest PowerHouse portable power supply is more battery than generator, at least when compared to the brand’s other offerings. PowerHouse 100 delivers a 27000mAh power supply, which is roughly 50% the capacity of Anker’s larger generators. But with that sacrifice comes the ability to take this battery on planes, which was not the case with previous releases from Anker in the PowerHouse category.
Here’s a complete breakdown of specs:
- Universal Compatibility for Phones, Tablets, and More
- One Full Charge for 15’’ 2019 MacBook Pro
- Recharge via USB-C Power Delivery Car or Wall Chargers, or PowerPort Solar Chargers
- MultiProtect Safety System
- Optimized Performance with Anker’s Battery Management System
- Built-In Flashlight for Camping / Emergencies
- 100Wh / ~27,000 mAh Capacity
Great MacBook Pro partner
The Anker PowerHouse 100 pairs well with the latest MacBook Pros thanks to full USB-C PD functionality. Anker claims that there’s enough juice available here to power up a MacBook Pro one time, or the latest flagship smartphones from Apple and others multiple times over.
A built-in flashlight rounds out the list of notable specs on the PowerHouse 100. If you’re truly using it as a generator of sorts while camping, this functionality might come in handy, but it’s not a major selling point.
Anker is expected to make its new PowerHouse 100 available in April with a retail price of $160. That’s a hefty price jump from other portable batteries on the market today with similar capacities, most of which retail on average for around $50.
9to5Toys’ Take
Anker’s PowerHouse portable generators have long been a 9to5Toys favorite, as noted in our hands-on reviews here and here. The latest version isn’t as exciting, primarily because it falls in-line with other products already on the market today. But the slimmed-down design does make me hopeful for a refresh of the brand’s larger batteries packs with a smaller footprint. Anker is constantly upgrading and tweaking its existing lineup, and I expect that to continue well into 2020 and beyond.
You can find all of our best of CES 2020 right here, including the latest releases across nearly every category such as gaming, smart home, TVs, and more. Don’t miss our Best of CES 2020 awards for all our favorite releases out of Las Vegas this week.
