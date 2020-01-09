Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: AudioKit D1 Synth, Tower of Fortune 2, more

- Jan. 9th 2020 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Devil Shard, Programming master, PhotoTangler Collage Maker, Tower of Fortune 2, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Programming master: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QuickPlan – Project Gantt Plan: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: MovieMator Video Editor Pro: $15 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Monkey GO Happy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GymStreak Pro Bodybuilding Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Untitled – Screenwriting Notes: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Heroki: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

