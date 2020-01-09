Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $16, Unravel Two $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for $15.99. Regularly $40 in digital form, Amazon charges $26+ for a physical copy with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. Your best bet on PS4 right now is the $21 offer available via Amazon. This is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 and features a vibrant, “breath-taking post-apocalyptic” Hope County, Montana. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Shakedown: Hawaii, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Unravel Two, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Bioshock: The Collection, Civilization VI, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $38.29 (Reg. $70)
- Shakedown: Hawaii $10 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Two $5 (Reg. $20)
- WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX $12 (Reg. $15)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $23 ($45+ value)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Lucky’s Tale $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $24.99 (Reg. $70+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $14.99 (Reg. $28+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry Xbox games from $10
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES
Alienware’s Concept UFO is a Windows gaming PC shaped like a Nintendo Switch
Elgato unleashes 4K60 S+ Capture with an SD slot, zero lag, and no PC required
Origin’s new PC gaming rig has a built-in Xbox One or PS4 Pro console
January’s PS Plus freebies include the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Sim
