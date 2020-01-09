Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $16, Unravel Two $5, more

- Jan. 9th 2020 9:37 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for $15.99. Regularly $40 in digital form, Amazon charges $26+ for a physical copy with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. Your best bet on PS4 right now is the $21 offer available via Amazon. This is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 and features a vibrant, “breath-taking post-apocalyptic” Hope County, Montana. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Shakedown: Hawaii, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Unravel Two, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Bioshock: The Collection, Civilization VI, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

