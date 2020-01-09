G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive hits Amazon low at $130 (28% off)

- Jan. 9th 2020 12:28 pm ET

Amazon offers the G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount, is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new Amazon low. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s AmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for one’s everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on remote photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars and be sure to check out our hands-on review for more.

Save a bit more by ditching G-Technology’s more rugged form-factor in favor of LaCie’s comparable alternative. A 2TB model will run you $100 at Amazon, and packs a similar water and drop-resistant design centered around USB-C. Though it’s not quite as well-equipped at defending against damage, and you’re getting a much smaller storage capacity.

Or get in the rugged storage game for even less by removing USB-C from the picture. LaCie’s Rugged Mini 2TB Drive at $80 is a notable option that sports nearly identical specs to the aforementioned drive form the company, but with USB 3.0 connectivity.

G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Drive features:

You go through extremes to capture the perfect shot, so make sure your storage is as relentless as you are. With G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive, you get an all-terrain drive to back up and protect your footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. Finally, a rugged drive you can rely on.

