With a whole lot of products being being shown love at CES 2020, a new smart storage container called KEEP had to fly largely under the radar. This is because it is made specifically to store cannabis, a drug that has been legalized in many states likes Washington, Michigan, Maine, and others, but has yet to receive similar treatment on a federal level. No matter where you stand on the subject, on the merits of technology alone, KEEP is a very smart cannabis storage container. Continue reading to learn about its impressive feature set.

KEEP is a wicked smart cannabis storage container

If you use cannabis, KEEP aims to elevate security while doing so in a “smart” and “discreet” manner. As cannabis storage containers go, KEEP is incredibly slick. It comes in black or white colorways, both of which look fantastic. No matter which look you choose, its robust set of features include everything from biometric security to smartphone unlocking capabilities.

When using its smartphone app, you’ll be able to see how much of your stash remains (thanks to a built-in scale), monitor internal temperature and humidity, and receive notifications when KEEP has been moved. The last ability mentioned there is made largely with children in mind, helping ensure your supply is used responsibly.

Once opened, the KEEP cannabis storage container presents its contents in smart and attractive ways. First up, you’ll find clear organization pods in assorted sizes that help you keep everything nice and tidy. LED lighting illuminates your stash and can be controlled from the smartphone app. The front of the device is reminiscent of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot thanks to the inclusion of a built-in LEDs to display information like the time and outdoor weather.

Pricing and availability

Given the nature of KEEP, it’s not entirely surprising that it was not allowed on major crowdfunding sites. This hasn’t deterred the company from offering customers a discounted purchase price of $199 CAD when crowdfunding through the its own site. With one month and twenty-one days remaining, KEEP has already reached 107% funding. Beginning March 1 when it officially launches, KEEP is set to jump up in price to $349 CAD.

Take note that crowdfunding doesn’t always mean a product ships. This is true even with trusted sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, let alone ordering directly in this case. So if you do order, proceed with a reasonable amount of caution.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you feel about its purpose, I think we can all agree that the KEEP cannabis storage container is an impressive-looking piece of tech. The only oversight I see here is that it seems like it would have made for a nice Alexa speaker to help it fly ever further under the radar. Who knows, perhaps that tech will make its way into the next generation.

