Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, LAYÒUT, Tiny Tanks!, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Tiny Tanks!, LAYÒUT, Epica 2 Pro, Anthill, Super Lines, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mahjong Venice Mystery Classic: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Programming master: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QuickPlan – Project Gantt Plan: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: MovieMator Video Editor Pro: $15 (Reg. $20)

