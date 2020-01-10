Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collections $10, Mario + Rabbids $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering both Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 for $9.99 each. Regularly $20 a piece, this is a straight 50% price drop, matching your previous mention and the best we can find. You’re getting the entire 16 and 32-bit era Blue Bomber series from Mega Man X1 through X8 directly on your Nintendo Switch. You’ll also find the original Mega Man Collection on sale down below the fold along with the rest of today’s best deals like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, River City Girls, Rayman Legends, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 1/10 10:00 a.m.): Target is now offering the incredible Cuphead on Nintendo Switch for just $9 in digital form. Regularly $20, this is one of the best price we have ever tracked. So jump in before it sells out.

Today’s best game deals:

The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES

Elgato unleashes 4K60 S+ Capture with an SD slot, zero lag, and no PC required

Origin’s new PC gaming rig has a built-in Xbox One or PS4 Pro console

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!