Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch with leather or steel bands: $149 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm in a variety of styles for $149 shipped. Also available at Fossil and Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, you’ll be able to choose between leather or stainless steel bands depending on which look is for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 170 customers.

Regardless of which style you choose, the leather or stainless steel bands aren’t too ideal for workouts. So a perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with a variety of different options to change up the watch’s style.

Would you rather strap an Apple Watch on your wrist? Well you’re in luck, as right now the Series 5 is up to $70 off across various styles and configurations.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

