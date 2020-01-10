Hearthstone players will soon be able to enjoy a solo adventure

Blizzard’s smash-hit free-to-play Hearthstone digital card game is about to become much more fun when playing alone. With Galakrond’s Awakening, gamers will be able to enjoy a highly-anticipated solo adventure that brings the Year of the Dragon to a close. Offer two campaigns, one where players fight the League of E.V.I.L., and another where they lead the intrepid League of Explorers, and there’s plenty of gameplay to go around here.

Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening includes four installments

The latest Galakrond’s Awakening expansion of Hearthstone will consist of four installments rolling out weekly, starting January 21. Each one will include two chapters, one which covers the League of E.V.I.L., and one that covers the League of Explorers. This means you’ll have eight episodes to conquer the opponent by yourself in this solo adventure. The first installment is the Battle of the Frozen Coast, which launches on January 21.

Play entirely on your own in Hearthstone’s latest adventure

Galakrond’s Awakening is a game where you’ll play solely on your now in Hearthstone’s first Solo Adventure format. You’ll tackle a series of unique boss encounters with pre-built decks to earn 35 new collectible cards. Once you collect them, they’ll be added to Standard and Wild decks, which adds fun new options to shake up the game further.

If you complete the story of both the League of E.V.I.L. and League of Explorers, you’ll unlock a Heroic mode, which lets you take on harder versions of the encounters armed with their decks, which can use any cards in their collections.

“The Year of the Dragon has been a dynamic and exciting one for Hearthstone, with a series of meta-shifting expansions, an ambitious year-long story, and a rapid cadence of new features and updates that have fundamentally evolved the game,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “Galakrond’s Awakening will bring the story we’ve been telling in the game all year to an epic and fitting conclusion, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening pricing and availability

The Galakrond’s Awakening expansion will cost $6.99 for individual installments, or $19.99 for them all. However, you can buy each installment for 700 in-game gold if you’d prefer not to spend real money.

Hearthstone is letting players enjoy the League of E.V.I.L.’s chapter entirely free for the first installment, hoping to get you hooked. Also, for a limited time, those who pre-purchase the bundle of installments will receive a Golden Classic Pack in addition to Galakrond’s Awakening.

