Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard sees rare drop to $76 (Reg. $100)

Staples offers the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $75.78 shipped when a filler item is added to your cart and promo code 53834 is applied. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include a full QWERTY design “crafted for comfort, stability, and precision.” It has backlighting and Logitech’s FLOW functionality, which lets you easily copy and paste between multiple devices. This keyboard can pair with up to three Macs, iPads, or PCs at a time. I’ve been a big fan since my hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Save further and go with Logitech’s K380 wireless keyboard which is made for multiple devices and features FLOW for seamless transition between your Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more. Ideal for mobile multi-device setups where quick connects are imperative.

Are you gamer? Razer’s Cynosa Chroma Keyboard just returned to its Amazon low at $40, marking a 20% discount from the regular going rate and delivering RGB performance along the way.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced features:

Perfect stroke keys:spherically dished keys match the shape of your fingertips, Offering satisfying feedback with every tap

Comfort and stability: Type with confidence on a keyboard crafted for comfort, stability, and precision

Smart illumination hand proximity detection and automatic backlighting

Flow CROSS COMPUTER control: Type on multiple computers in 1 fluid workflow

