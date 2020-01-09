Razer’s Cynosa Chroma Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $40, more from $30

Amazon offers the Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This wired membrane keyboard is an affordable option for upgrading your budget-conscious battlestation. It sports RGB backlighting to look the part thanks to Chroma support and also comes equipped with several programmable keys for additional customization. One feature that’s more unique on the Razer Cynosa is a water-resistant design that protects against accidental spills. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 620 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $60, today’s offer bests the previous price cut by $10 and marks a new all-time low. Serving as the perfect companion to your gaming setup or Razer keyboard, this mousepad has a micro-textured cloth surface and non-slip rubber base. It comes complete with Chroma integration, which lights up the entire trim of the mousepad with the same synced RGB lighting you’d find in other compatible accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 490 customers.

Now that upgrading your battlestation in on the mind, it might be time to score a new monitor. Right now we’re still seeing Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $350, which is $100 off the going rate. There’s also more displays that you’ll find from $142.

Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Use this Razer gaming keyboard to navigate your favorite games with precision. The soft cushioned keys offer a comfortable typing experience, and it lets you program individual keys and assign macros for quicker, more confident keystrokes. This Razer gaming keyboard has customizable backlit RGB lighting for playing in darker environments.

