Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon from $129, returning to all-time lows

- Jan. 12th 2020 7:25 am ET

Feature
Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $30 off the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time price. You can grab the same AirPods with the wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to Apple’s AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
  • Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

