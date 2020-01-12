Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch falls to new low: $66.50 (Reg. up to $175)

Fossil is currently offering its Hybrid Commuter Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $66.50 shipped when applying code WINTER30 at checkout. Typically selling for $175, the line of Hybrid smartwatches just dropped to $99 across the board at Fossil and Amazon, with today’s offer taking off an extra $32. This model in particular hit $95, with up to 62% in savings to be had and a new all-time. With up to a year of battery life, this smartwatch sports an analog face that sends smartphone notifications in the form of vibration alerts. Buttons on the side can be mapped for playback controls, finding your phone, and more. You’ll of course find a typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 325 customers.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather and more in order to change up the watch’s design. So even if you don’t love the included stainless steel option, there are plenty of affordable alternatives here to consider.

Fossil Hybrid Commuter features:

A new hybrid with a minimalist design, Commuter uses smart technology to send you discreet notifications, view a second time zone and more. Customize the three buttons to perform your favorite functions from controlling your music to finding your phone. Powered by the Fossil App, Fossil Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS. App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA. See the App Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for more information.

